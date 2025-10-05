Proteas, Black Ferns both have big World Cup defeats to bounce back from

South Africa and New Zealand will aim to overcome crushing defeats in their Women’s ODI World Cup openers when they go head-to-head at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India, on Monday (11.30am).

The Proteas Women were rolled for 69 in their first game of the tournament against England, who went on to record a 10-wicket drubbing over Laura Wolvaardt’s team, while New Zealand suffered a demoralising 89-run loss to their traditional rivals Australia.

“I think as a group, we just need to put it behind us as quickly as we can and move forward, because if we’re going to take that into the next game, it’s going to be a very long tournament for us,” Wolvaardt said.

“That’s obviously not the way we would have liked to have started. I think every one of us knows we are much better than 69 all out. I think we individually want to score more than 69. So, it’s just a day that we need to forget as quickly.”