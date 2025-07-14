Brevis fires as Proteas cruise to victory in Tri-Series opener against Zim

Trevor Gwandu caused more damage and further wobbled the Proteas in the run chase in the fifth over when he got big fish Rassie van der Dussen for 16, leaving the Proteas on 38/3.
Dewald Brevis clubbed a breezy 41 as the Proteas eased to a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their Tri-Series opener at the Harare Sports Club on Monday afternoon.
Brevis faced only 17 balls and smashed five sixes and a four, while Ruben Hermann added 45 runs on debut as the Proteas reached their target of 142 with 25 balls to spare.
The Proteas’ innings got off to a shaky start with Lhuan-dre Pretorius sent packing by Richard Ngavara, caught and bowled with the first legitimate ball of the innings. Pretorius was playing his T20I debut.
Left-arm medium pacer Ngavara was on the money again in his second over when he had Reeza Hendricks chop a delivery onto his middle stump for 17.
Trevor Gwandu caused more damage and further wobbled the Proteas in the run chase in the fifth over when he got big fish Rassie van der Dussen for 16, leaving the Proteas on 38/3.
Brevis and Hermann then rescued the ship for the Proteas with their hard-hit 72-run partnership, with Brevis particularly devastating. But with just 30 runs required, Brevis miscued a Gwandu ball to Brian Bennett at extra cover.
Ngavara then came back to uproot Hermann’s off stump to make it 130/5 in the 15th over before Corbin Bosch led the team home with an unbeaten 23.
Earlier, Sikandar Raza played a captain’s knock to help Zimbabwe reach their total of 141 for six. He scored an unbeaten 54 runs off 34 balls, which included three boundaries and two sixes.
His innings, combined with a 66-run partnership with Ryan Burl, saved the Chevrons’ innings.
The Proteas bowlers started the innings on a good note after skipper Van der Dussen won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Zimbabwe to 34/1 after the first power play.
Lungi Ngidi claimed the scalp of Wessly Madhevere (1) in the second over, when the batter stood on his wicket. Two overs after the first power play, and in his first over, Proteas wrist spinner Nqaba Peter rattled Clive Mandane’s (8) stumps.
Brian Bennett, who shared a 31-run stand with Mandane, followed to the dressing room for 30, leaving the home side in a spot of bother on 55 runs for three wickets halfway through their innings.
Bennett was deceived in the air by George Linde and holed out to Reeza Hendricks, who was stationed a few metres inside the fence at deep midwicket.
Raza and Burl then started to pick up the pieces with their stand. Their running between the wickets was carried out with urgency and their shot selection was precise.
They ensured their team made it past the 100-run mark with five overs remaining.
Raza was more of the aggressor, reaching his 14th career T20 fifty, and at the time Zimbabwe were looking at a total above 150.
But that tempo dropped after Burl was dismissed by Nandre Burger for 29 runs off 20 balls. He was caught at long-on by Ruben Hermann after failing to clear the ropes.
In the last over, Linde picked up the wicket of Tashinga Musekiwa for nine runs and removed Tony Munyonga for a golden duck. He finished with the economic figures of three wickets for only 10 runs in his three overs.
New Zealand are the other side in the series and they play their first fixture against South Africa on Wednesday (1pm).
