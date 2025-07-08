Conrad pleased with Proteas’ intensity against Zimbabwe

Shukri Conrad was pleased with the standards an inexperienced Proteas team maintained in their series victory against Zimbabwe, but said the opening batters given a chance in the two Tests would be disappointed with their performances.

The Wiaan Mulder-led side set a new record for South Africa in Tests, winning a 10th match in a row on Tuesday in a 2-0 series victory. In doing so they surpassed the previous mark set by Shaun Pollock and Graeme Smith in 2002-03.

“The impressive thing for me is how we managed to keep the standards as high as we set them,” the Proteas coach said, after his team had wrapped up an innings and 236-run victory in the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

“In both Tests we found ourselves in trouble against the new ball, but in the first match the youngsters Lhuan-dre [Pretorius] and Dewald [Brevis] managed the situation perfectly. In the second game, Wiaan played a monumental knock.”