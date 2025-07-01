The fourth edition of the Jozi Cup, Gauteng’s T20 winter club cricket competition, concluded at the weekend with more than 130 teams having competed throughout the seven-week tournament.
The teams enjoyed a rare opportunity to play at the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium.
Jozi Cup tournament director Reuben Mandlazi said: “This tournament is like no other. Clubs rally their troops and bring their A-game throughout, knowing full well that the scouts are out hunting and the Telkom Talent Acceleration Programme is in full swing. The passion, determination and commitment, result in a fantastic few weeks for all who fall within the Lions Cricket Pride.”
The fourth edition of the Jozi Cup included a new section for the U13 girls. The league boasted five teams and played eight round-robin matches for each team. The game time for each girl was substantial and the tournament has played its part in creating opportunities for the girls' pipeline to grow, according to Lions Women cricket leader Shaun Pretorius.
“We are immensely proud of our product and hope to grow more and more as the years go by. Witnessing the talent already present at the U13 girls level is so rewarding,” Pretorius said.
Lions Cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright added: “Every year, the clubs and the communities step up and deliver outstanding cricket and unwavering commitment. It’s our honour to host the Jozi Cup.”
Mandlazi said this year's event helped them realise the need to invest more in match officials. "We learnt that we need to plough more effort and energy into our match officials, so that they are adequately equipped to dealing with the complexities of the playing conditions. The standard of play was superb, but we may look into a grading system going forward."
Jozi Cup organisers toast 'fantastic' T20 club cricket event
Image: SUPPLIED
