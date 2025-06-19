The Quick Interview | Ngidi opens up about proving critics wrong after World Cup triumph

When Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was named in the World Test Championship final squad against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, his inclusion raised eyebrows. However, the 29-year-old went on to silence his critics when he claimed the wicket of Australian batter Steve Smith, Beau Webster and Pat Cummins to help SA to victory and win their first ICC title. Ngidi spoke to Sowetan about how he managed to silence his critics, what the medal means and the person he was dedicating it to.
Sowetan: Congratulations for winning the World Test Championship, how are you feeling?
Ngidi: I’m okay. It is a very proud moment right now. We were the underdogs going into this game, and to be able to do what we’ve done for the country, is really a proud moment.
Sowetan: What does this medal mean for you being the first for the Proteas to win an ICC tournament since 1998 when they won Champions Trophy title?
Ngidi: I'm not too sure, I'm very proud, I'm very happy. I'm letting it sink in at the moment. I have not thought much about what will happen next, other than we are playing Zimbabwe [Test match starting on June 28], but for now it’s just to enjoy the moment and enjoy it with my family.
Sowetan: Are you hoping this is the beginning of more success with the Proteas?
Ngidi: Yeah, that’s obviously the plan. Once you break the curse, you can get it going. We’re hosting in 2027 [ICC Cricket World Cup co-hosting with Namibia and Zimbabwe], so there is definitely a plan, and I’m assuming a big desire to win that.
Sowetan: There was a lot of noise when you were selected in the squad, with many believing you were not deserving to be included. Do you think those who doubted you are eating humble pie now?
Ngidi: A lot of people were saying I probably shouldn’t be playing, right? But standing today with a medal on my chest and I was able to do something for my country that I will remember forever. So, I’m very happy.
Sowetan: I’m sure you also dedicate this medal to your late dad?
Ngidi: He is proud wherever he is. This is where he always wanted to see me playing, so to be able to do it on a stage like this as well is a real proud moment for me and the family, so I'm pretty sure he is really happy wherever he is.
