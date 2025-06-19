Cricket

McKenzie hails SA as the greatest sporting nation

Sports minister applauds national sport teams, athletes for exceptional performances on world stages

19 June 2025 - 10:30
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
The cricket squad, Proteas, were welcomed by a large crowd gathered at the OR Tambo airport after they won the ICC trophy. Minister of Sports,Arts and culture Gayton Mckhenzie was there to also welcome the boys back.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

 Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has described SA as the greatest sporting nation following the Proteas' win in the ICC World Test Championship.

The Proteas became the latest SA national side to clinch silverware at the world stage after the Springboks won back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Bafana Bafana clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, while the U-20 national team, Amajita, recently won the Afcon in Egypt.

Last month, Akani Simbine and his Olympic silver medal band conquered the planet as SA landed two gold and bronze medals during the World Relay Championship in China.

“We are the best sports nation in the world; nobody can argue that. We have the best cricket team, the best rugby team and Bafana Bafana have gone 20 games without a defeat,” McKenzie told the media after the Proteas arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.

“We have the world's strongest man, the world's strongest woman. We have the fastest runners and the best surfers in the world. What more do we want? We are the best and anyone who wants to argue, I don't engage with idiots.

“The fact is SA is the greatest sporting nation in the world.”

McKenzie also heaped praise on Proteas, especially coach Shukri Conrad and captain Temba Bavuma, pointing out the team were criticised a lot in the past. 

“These young people are going to keep on winning. I mean the Australian team no disrespect, I love Australia, but the fact remains they are all competitive,” he said.

“I'm excited. I mean, for me, you have white, black, Indian and coloured kids singing the Temba Bavuma song, why should we worry about other things?

“Here is the song that matters. These players are going places. We have the best-ever team. You know the difference with this team is that Shukri is the best coach in the world and one thing he did with this team is make them believe.”

SowetanLIVE

