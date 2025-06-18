Cricket

WATCH | Fans start to get into full voice for Test champ Proteas at OR Tambo

18 June 2025 - 10:22
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Fans await the arrival of the World Test champion Proteas at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Image: Marc Strydom

Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from London at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The Proteas' flight was scheduled in at about 9.30am.

Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.

Additional reporting by SowetanLIVE

