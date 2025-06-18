Supporters were beginning to fill the arrivals hall and get into full voice as they awaited the arrival of the World Test champions Proteas from London at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
The Proteas' flight was scheduled in at about 9.30am.
Coach Shukri Conrad's South Africa lifted their first major trophy winning the World Test Championship final, which ended on Saturday, by five wickets over Australia at Lord's.
WATCH | Fans start to get into full voice for Test champ Proteas at OR Tambo
