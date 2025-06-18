A joyful crowd of Proteas fans, including former players, took time to welcome the champions as captain, Temba Bavuma, held the ICC Test championship trophy aloft, signalling the Proteas as world champions for the first time.
Sumayya Khan said SA was a different place in the last couple of days as the Proteas battled Australia for the title.
“I think this is a momentous occasion,” Khan told Sowetan. “Yes, they may have had many failures, but it [has] built a team. They’ve got strong foundations, strong support and, importantly, they have the ability and the talent.
“And that came out very clearly. The tenacity and resilience of the team all came together as they won this tournament.”
Another Proteas fan, Seucha Kganakga, said he hopes the win will inspire the team to achieve more successes in future.
“We are over the moon because this happened in our lifetime,” Kganakga said. “We are a country of hopes and dreams. I’m sure South Africans do remember from time to time that we are a country of hope and miracles.
Ecstatic fans welcome winning Proteas home
‘You have erased 30 years of pain, so we are thankful for that’
Image: Antonio Muchave
Hundreds of Proteas fans who gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to welcome home the winning Proteas team are hopeful that the team’s victory marks the beginning of further successes.
The Proteas clinched the World Test Championship final to win their first major title after beating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Saturday.
“It is the beginning of the good things to come. People called our boys ‘chokers’, but I think we are over that. We are going to make history after history. As you can see in all sporting codes, we are just a happy country.”
Thando Dlamini said she hopes the win will inspire supporters to attend domestic matches as well.
“I’m so excited. I watched day two to day four. Every single minute of it, every single ball. I was so excited. I knew the boys would bring it home after the first innings. I’m so excited to see them and to be here with all our supporters.”
Stefan Bekker, who came with his two children to welcome the team, said the victory had erased the pain they had been going through for the past 30 years.
“For the last 30 years, we’ve had our ups and downs — more downs and ups when it comes to international tournaments. So, I just want to say to the Proteas, ‘You have erased 30 years of pain, so we are thankful for that’.”
