Ngidi redeems himself as WTC final remains on knife edge

Supersonic Test cricket. That’s what day two turned into. What at tea looked like being a cruise for Australia, suddenly went haywire.
There was redemption for Lungi Ngidi. A stunning blow from Wiaan Mulder. The DRS worked in SA’s favour. And as a result, a match that looked to be over at tea, was brought back to life.
That it was Ngidi who provided the resuscitation was the biggest shock.
Much-maligned, understandably so after such a horrible display on the opening day, Ngidi was given the ball immediately after the tea interval. There were groans all around from the many SA fans here and numerous ex-players either watching socially or on official commentary duties.
Kagiso Rabada kept SA hopes flickering with two strikes before tea and it was perfectly natural to assume he should continue, especially with Steve Smith at the crease.
But the Proteas brainstrust put their faith in Ngidi.
After Marco Jansen dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Ngidi set the place alight, with a straight delivery that Steve Smith missed, and was struck on the pad. Umpire Chris Gaffney, whose been under the DRS microscope throughout, said not out. But once SA reviewed and three red blocks flashed up on the big screens, the flow of the session, day and match changed.
The Proteas, who’d looked so flat before tea — even with Rabada’s two wickets — were revitalised. Ngidi was charging in from the Nursery End, the ball suddenly nipping about, the Aussies wide eyed and poking at it, all with scary shadows because the floodlights were in use, under leaden skies.
An intoxicating period, the kind of which only this great old format can produce ensued. Ngidi trapped Beau Webster lbw, with Gaffney raising his finger, the Australian batter referring and the decision being upheld.
Then came Mulder’s intervention — a superb delivery nipping back into the left-hander off the seam, clipping the inside edge of Travis Head’s bat, then his pad and then his off-stump.
Pat Cummins was also bowled off his pads for six.
Edges were dropping short of the slips, the DRS was used again — by Alex Carey after being given out by Richard Illingworth, but was saved by an inside edge.
Australia lost 5/29 in 42 balls, Ngidi went from hero to villain and SA’s chances, flickering at tea, burned brightly at stumps. Talk about his fitness and stamina were evaporated amid a nine over spell — all after tea — in which he picked up 3/35.
Ngidi redeems himself as WTC final remains on knife edge
Fast bowler snatches three Aussie wickets to bring SA into the game
Image: Andrew Boyers/ Reuters
