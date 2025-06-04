Cricket

Proteas star Rabada tested positive for cocaine, says Saids testing agency

By Rohith Nair - 04 June 2025 - 14:52
Kagiso Rabada during the Proteas' send-off function for next week's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in London at the SAB head office in Johannesburg on May 30.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada's month-long suspension after he failed a drug test was because the fast bowler tested positive for cocaine, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) said.

Rabada, who was with the Gujarat Titans when he returned home from the Indian Premier League in April, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The 30-year-old, ranked No 2 in the Test bowler rankings, said he had returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

Rabada had been tested in January when he was playing in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and Saids said in a report published this week that it detected the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Rabada returned from his suspension to play two matches for Gujarat, who finished third in the standings.

He is due to spearhead South Africa's bowling attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord's when they face Australia from June 11 to 15. 

Reuters

'I’m not going to be ‘Mr I Apologise’ — Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada felt there was no need to elaborate on the circumstances that saw him test positive for a “recreational drug”, nor to offer any further ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rabada cleared to play after one-month doping suspension

Proteas star left IPL a month ago, with Gujarat saying then he had to deal with a personal matter.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension for use of recreational drug

Proteas premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is serving a provisional suspension after an adverse finding for use of a recreational drug.
Sport
1 month ago

