Cricket

Rabada cleared to play after one-month doping suspension

Proteas star left IPL a month ago, with Gujarat saying then he had to deal with a personal matter

By Sports Staff - 05 May 2025 - 16:47
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is now back in India and is likely to play for Gujarat in their remaining four IPL matches. File photo
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Imaged

The Proteas’ premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is free to play cricket again, having served a one-month suspension for failing a drug test during the SA20 earlier in 2025.

Rabada returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April and on Saturday admitted to failing a drug test, apologising for his actions.

The right-arm quick, second in the world Test bowling rankings, said he was serving a “provisional suspension”, but gave no other details.

On Monday, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) confirmed Rabada tested positive for a recreational drug after an SA20 game between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants on January 21.

They notified Rabada of his test result on April 1.

“A provisional suspension was imposed and Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India,” Saids said.

“Rabada accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension. The player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment programme.

“After Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment programme, his provisional suspension ended.”

The 29-year-old left the Gujarat Titans a month ago, with the IPL franchise saying at the time he had to deal with an important personal matter.

Rabada is now back in India and is likely to play for Gujarat in their remaining four IPL matches.

He played in the Titans’ first two matches in this season’s IPL, taking two wickets, before flying back to Johannesburg.

He is due to lead South Africa’s attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

Tne Proteas, who are appearing in the final for the first time, take on Australia from June 11 to 15.

Rabada reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets in October.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

HeraldLIVE

