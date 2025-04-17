NKARENG MATSHE | Proteas' white-ball coach to be named in weeks – Nkwe

The search for Rob Walter’s replacement as the Proteas’ white-ball coach should conclude soon with an announcement set for the end of April or early May, according to Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.
Addressing reporters after unveiling Suzuki as the vehicle partner to the Proteas men and women’s one-day international teams in Kyalami yesterday, Nkwe assured the media that the process to replace Walter was already under way “behind the scenes”.
“It is something we are pushing fast behind the scenes. We want to secure that position,” Nkwe said of the vacancy, which opened up when Walter resigned after SA’s elimination in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy in March.
“We are hoping that by the end of this month, or the first week of May, we would have secured the position. It’s a critical position because we are hosting the World Cup in 2027, so we can’t leave it hanging for too long.”
Nkwe was non-committal when asked if CSA would consider merging the roles of the white-ball coach with that of Shukri Conrad, who heads the Test side amid suggestions that the two roles created instability.
“That is still to be decided,” he said, but hinted CSA could again prefer to keep the positions separate due to the demands of international cricket. “We are looking at the current structure, and we’ll have to make a decision on the impact of keeping the two positions.
“The reality is that there are more countries considering the split route because of the demanding schedule. You look at the workload management of the players and. include the coaches too. If the coach has no energy for the two roles, that can have an overall impact on the environment. We have looked at every aspect of dealing with this situation, and we will finalise soon.”
Nkwe added that CSA and Heinrich Klaasen were nearer to finding common ground after the star wicketkeeper-batter’s name was curiously missing from the list of contracted players for the next year.
“We are almost there with Klaasen. The contract situation for every player will be reviewed [annually]. International cricket is the pinnacle for every player, and sometimes we have two ICC events in a year, so how do players make themselves available?”
Meanwhile, the three-year partnership between the Proteas and Suzuki will see the car maker contributing 30 vehicles to CSA’s development hubs and 12 vehicles to the cricketing body.
SowetanLIVE
NKARENG MATSHE | Proteas' white-ball coach to be named in weeks – Nkwe
CSA director won't say if association would merge two roles into one
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
