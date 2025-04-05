Proteas Women convene for training camp ahead of tri-series in Sri Lanka

“I'm looking forward to seeing these youngsters in our environment and I'm pretty sure that the rest of the team will look after them and make them feel like they belong because this is the future of Proteas Women cricket.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The Proteas Women squad will assemble for a training camp from April 6 to 14 at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Centre of Excellence in Tshwane to prepare for the ODI Tri-Series against hosts Sri Lanka and India.
The Tri-Series against Sri Lanka and India takes place from April 27 to May 11.
With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India on the horizon, a group of 20 players has been called up for the weeklong training camp featuring the uncapped trio of wicketkeeper and batter Karabo Meso, all-rounder Miané Smit and spinner Seshnie Naidu.
The three youngsters will join up with the nationally contracted players as well as Nondumiso Shangase of Hollywoodbets Dolphins and World Sports Betting Western Province’s Lara Goodall and Faye Tunnicliffe.
Meanwhile, experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been rested for the training camp and the upcoming ODIs in Sri Lanka as she begins her individual conditioning block in preparation for subsequent tours and the 50-over World Cup later in the year.
Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi explained the objectives of the camp and inclusion of three uncapped youngsters.
“Our objectives are quite simple for the camp. We'll focus a lot on running between the wicket, playing a rotational game and building on that through scenario-based matches, which will help improve awareness.
“There will also be nets for skill development, and there'll also be a lot of education around team culture. We're trying to focus on a holistic player from a culture point of view, skill point of view and mindset point of view.”
Mashimbyi added they will make uncapped players feel at home in the new environment.
“At the moment, we need to understand how to adapt to different conditions, how to play various situations, and also how to get out of sticky situations. We've got to focus on that.
“It's all about making players understand when they're on top, how they go about it, and when they're under pressure, how they go about it as well.
“I'm looking forward to seeing these youngsters in our environment and I'm pretty sure that the rest of the team will look after them and make them feel like they belong because this is the future of Proteas Women cricket.
“It's important that we make them feel at home first, and then after that, we encourage them to be themselves, and if there are opportunities for them to play, they can make a big impact for us and themselves as cricketers,” the head coach concluded.
Proteas Women training camp squad:
Laura Wolvaardt (Captain) (Fidelity Titans), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans), Tazmin Brits (DP World Lions), Nadine de Klerk (World Sports Betting Western Province), Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayanda Hlubi (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans), Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans) Eliz-Mari Marx (Fidelity Titans), Karabo Meso (DP World Lions), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Seshnie Naidu (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions), Nondumiso Shangase (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Miané Smit (Knights), Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions) and Faye Tunnicliffe (World Sports Betting Western Province)
