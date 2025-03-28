Rain frustrates Lions in Four-Day match against Dolphins

The DP World Lions endured another frustrating day, hampered by rain and their inability to claim more than two wickets at the Wanderers yesterday.

The opening day of the Four-Day fixture featuring the competition’s top two teams was limited to 26 overs, with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins, who were put into bat under leaden skies, reaching 83/2, when the umpires took the players off for bad light an hour before the scheduled close.

It continued what has been an irritating week for the Lions, after they lost more than two days of play to rain in Paarl last week, drawing a match with Boland, they may have fancied winning. The start of play was delayed by 90 minutes because of a wet outfield, courtesy of a massive storm the night before and then play was interrupted twice more afterwards.

It made for a day that lacked rhythm, for both batters and bowlers. Lutho Sipamla, bowled a good spell in the mini-session before the first weather interruption, and was rewarded with the wicket of former Proteas opener Sarel Erwee, who was bowled for four.

That 50-minute break was followed by 15 minutes of play during which Bryce Parson was dismissed edging Tshepo Moreki to Mitchell van Buuren at second slip after scoring five. Then came another two hour rain delay.

Only 11 more overs were possible after that, during which Tshepang Dithole rode his luck, but showed plenty of grit to reach 47 and Jason Smith, fresh off a superb fourth innings century that helped beat North West last week, made 22.

The Lions seamers were unlucky, with edges flying close to fielders or passing the stumps. With the forecast for today not being much better, especially in the morning, the home team will likely endure another frustrating day.

At SuperSport Park, the Titans bowlers had another difficult day, as the visiting North West Dragons raced to 252/4 before bad light stopped play.