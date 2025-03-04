ODI overall: Played 73. SA W42; NZ W26; No Result 5
Stats show NZ hold upper hand in ICC competitions against Proteas
Image: Sameer Ali/Getty Images
The Proteas meet New Zealand in Wednesday's 2025 ICC Champions semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.
Here is a look at the statistics between the two in International Cricket Council competitions:
2025 ICC Champions semifinal, New Zealand vs South Africa, statistics
ODI overall: Played 73. SA W42; NZ W26; No Result 5
ICC ODI EVENTS — P11. SA W4; NZ W7
Champions Trophy: P2. SA W1; NZ W1
Last Three Meetings:
Cricket World Cup 2019 — NZ won by 4 wickets, Birmingham
CWC 2023 — SA won by 190 runs, Pune
Triangular 2025 — NZ won by 6 wickets, Lahore
SA Top Run scorer Champions Trophy 2025
Ryan Rickelton — 130 (Highest — 103)
Rassie van der Dussen — 124 (Highest 72*)
Heinrich Klaasen — 64 (Highest 64)
NZ Top Run Scorers
Tom Latham — 187 (Highest — 118*)
Will Young — 129 (Highest — 107)
Rachin Ravindra — 118 (Highest 112)
SA Top Wicket-taker
5 — Wiaan Mulder (Economy Rate 3.37, Ave 12.20)
4 — Marco Jansen (Econ 4.73, Ave 17.75), Kagiso Rabada (Econ 5.03, Ave 19.50)
NZ Top wicket-taker
8 — Matt Henry (Econ 5.09, Ave 15.50)
6 — Will O’ Rourke (Econ 5.07, Ave 23.66)
5 — Michael Bracewell (Econ 4.13, Ave 24.00)
