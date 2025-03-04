No need to blow importance of semifinal out of proportion: Bavuma
Getting to knockouts one thing for Proteas, winning another, but captain says mental approach will be no different
South Africa have grown accustomed to playing in these ICC knockout games — but winning them, not so much.
Aside from when they claimed the Champions Trophy in 1998 — then called, ironically, the ‘The ICC Knockout Trophy’ — the Proteas men’s team has won just two playoff matches in ICC events. The first was a quarterfinal in the 2015 World Cup in Sydney against Sri Lanka, the second was last year’s semifinal in the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan.
So getting there is one thing, winning, quite another matter. But Temba Bavuma, said the mental approach will be no different for his team in Wednesday’s Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand.
Many of his players have been to the final four of the last two ICC events and have also garnered experience in knockout matches in T20 Leagues around the world.
Taking a trip to Lahore, as we look forward to the challenge of New Zealand in the #ChampionsTrophy semi-final. 🇿🇦🏏🔥🏆 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/8cjMVYGNnp— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 4, 2025
All that know-how must come to the fore in Lahore, where an always resourceful and well-prepared Black Caps team awaits.
“It’s just another game, yes it's important, but we definitely won’t be blowing it out of proportion,” said the Proteas captain.
He was still noticeably sniffing, as he deals with what he said are the aftereffects of the illness that saw him miss last Saturday’s group win against England. Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi — who also had a bug — did train on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium, but Aiden Markram’s fitness was only going to be determined after practice.
With George Linde joining the squad as cover, South Africa will have options in terms of selection, but Bavuma implied his side will not stray from the composition of the line-up that started the two group matches. “The ball swung a bit in the last game here between Australia and Afghanistan, so that is something we might use.”
Jofra Archer breathes fire into the contest by striking the stumps twice 👊#Cricket #CricketReels #ChampionsTrophy #SAvENG— ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2025
Watch this live in your territory now, here's how ➡ https://t.co/S0poKnxpTX pic.twitter.com/DvdjK7bitS
South Africa have split their bowling unit between four seamers and Keshav Maharaj as the sole spinner, though Markram, if fit, adds an extra option with his off-breaks.
Even though Gaddafi Stadium has been an ally for batters, bowlers in the early stage of the innings certainly have assistance. Nine wickets have fallen in the opening power play in the two matches played there earlier in the tournament.
“New Zealand have a disciplined attack, they don’t give you much to score off and as a batter you have to be decisive,” Bavuma said.
Though the sides met at the same venue three weeks ago, Bavuma said that other than giving South Africa’s strategists a look at some of the Kiwi players, there wasn’t much that could be garnered from that clash.
Wednesday will be a much different looking Proteas than the understrength one that played in the preceding triangular series. The teams shared a match aggregate 612 runs, but the Kiwis comfortably chased a target of 305 thanks to Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 133.
The teams share an intriguing ICC history. Both have won this tournament — in the first two editions, before it was given its current name — but since then, ICC men’s events have held only heartache — South Africa have Edgbaston in 1999, New Zealand have Lord’s in 2019.
While the Proteas have dominated the overall ODI record between the sides, New Zealand hold the upper hand at ICC tournaments, winning seven of the 11 matches, including inflicting a painful defeat in the 2015 World Cup semifinal in Auckland.
Of those that should start on Wednesday, Williamson, Matt Henry and David Miller are the sole survivors from that epic encounter.
The semifinal provides a valuable opportunity to scratch that ICC itch for both countries and for South Africa in particular to show that the upward trajectory of the last two years can continue.