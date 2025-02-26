Cricket

England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan

By Amlan Chakraborty - 26 February 2025 - 20:12
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran bats on his way to a tournament record 177 in their ICC Champions Trophy group B win agianst England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

England were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy after they suffered an eight-run defeat against tournament debutants Afghanistan in their group B match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 off 146 balls, the highest score in the tournament's history, to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer's three early wickets and rack up 325-7.

Joe Root's classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets eventually bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers claiming 5-58. 

The result means that if South Africa beat England on Saturday, they will qualify for the semifinals, and could take top spot even if Australia beat Afghanistan on Friday.

The Proteas, whose game against Australia in Rawalpindi on Tuesday was rained out, are top of group B on three points from two matches (net run rate, +2.140), with Australia second, also on three points from (NRR, 0.48).

Afghanistan are in third place with two points and England last with zero points from two games.

