Baby Proteas fall at the final hurdle to India at Under-19 World Cup

South Africa's spirited challenge at the Under-19 T20 Women's World Cup was terminated by a talented, well-resourced and efficient Indian team in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Kayla Reyneke's side battled courageously in the final, but found the Indians, who won the inaugural competition in South Africa two years ago, had too much firepower.

After choosing to bat on a slow deck, the Baby Proteas were in early trouble when opener Simone Lourens was bowled for duck by Parunika Sisodia, one of four spinners in the Indian line-up, in the second over.

It set the tone for the rest of the innings and while the dynamic Jemma Botha struck three fours in her brief innings of 16, the way she plays is reliant on others being able to stay at the crease, which unfortunately for the young Proteas, they were unable to do.