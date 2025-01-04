Rickleton doubles up, as Proteas continue to dominate

It has been a monumental effort, from the DP World Lions left-hander and Saturday saw him continue in the same vein as the first day, where his shot making was fluent. An on-drive off Khurram Shazad was the shot of the morning but equally as impressive was his defence and his concentration — both of which were rock solid.

After playing another flowing drive passed mid-off against Mir Hamza, tapped the 266th delivery of his innings through the covers, taking a single to register a colossal achievement.

In addition to the category he has joined, Rickelton’s was also the 30th double hundred by a South African, and the fourth fastest in terms of balls faced.

On Friday evening, Rickelton spoke of the clarity he has found in his game, and that the past pain of missing out on selection no longer affected him. “The team has changed, the environment has changed... I just want to bat and score runs in all three formats,” he said.

Rickelton resumed on 176 on Saturday morning, another beautiful day at Newlands, with another full house expected for the second day.