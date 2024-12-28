“It’s been quite a busy year and there have been times where you lack that mental edge because you are playing so often,” said Markram.
“It would be a completely different conversation about me if I was feeling scratchy or was out of touch, but fortunately that is not the case.
“It’s obviously frustrating not to be scoring runs and that plays on you as a guy who takes pride in performance and wants to contribute to winning games of cricket. It’s been a bit of a frustrating time, hopefully we can turn that around now.”
Bavuma explained how valuable Markram’s input is as part of the wider leadership group in a team that is still evolving.
“When it comes to tactics, I lean a lot on him, and that does offer a bit of a distraction. He’s a batter and his currency is runs and we need him to contribute from that point of view. But the other side of it is his presence, how he communicates with the younger guys, it is important for us,” said Bavuma.
Markram too leans heavily on that role.
“It’s nice because it takes the focus off yourself, and you put it onto other guys. Often, what you say to other people can help you as well. I enjoy the role, I have some really good relationships in the changeroom and it is nice that the players value it as well,” he said.
Markram finds solace from helping teammates even when runs don't flow
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Aiden Markram has spent large chunks of 2024 seemingly playing with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
He’s often looked miserable, though not disinterested, anxious, but not as if he doesn’t belong.
AB de Villiers wants him to relax, other ex-players have expressed concerns about his technique.
Markram has said little outside the usual platitudes about hitting the ball well, moving nicely and just needing to be patient.
“I’ve found some interesting ways to get out,” he said on Friday.
“That’s the most frustrating part.”
Markram has the backing of both of the Proteas coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter, as well as the Test captain, Temba Bavuma, who before this first match with Pakistan, explained how he empathised with his teammate’s struggles. The two are top of the list for the online critics when things fall apart.
To be fair, Markram’s biggest issues with the bat have centred around the white ball formats, in T20s this year he’s scored 249 runs in 18 innings — with a highest score of 46 — while in ODIs he averages 33.40 from six matches.
“Putting myself in his shoes, sometimes you need someone to speak to, not to necessarily tell you what to do, but just to be empathetic to what you are going thorough and to give you the confidence and belief that you still belong in the environment and not allow you to be super consumed by what is happening on the outside,” Bavuma said when asked about the Proteas Test opener.
Markram’s Test performances haven’t been bad. Friday’s innings of 89 was his third half-century of the year to go along with the 106 he made on the Newlands minefield against Jasprit Bumrah and Co in January.
Of course given Markram’s talent, but more likely his attractiveness as a batter, many will view 2024 as a disappointing year.
He hits a cover drive which combines both technical efficiency but also an elegance that always draws ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ before there is applause.
But he also knows it’s too early to say whether Friday’s innings is a turning point. An eighth Test hundred still eludes him, as does consistency.
His last three Test hundreds have been spread over three years, and that gap has to narrow if he’s going to fulfil his potential.
“Making hundreds is great and it feels good and you know you’re contributing, but it’s more the situation of the game and when you get out that is frustrating. The hundred, if it were to happen, would be fantastic, but it’s not about Aiden Markram scoring a hundred.
“It’s more about getting the team into a strong position, where hopefully we can win a game of cricket. Test cricket is a beast, you have to respect that and pay attention to every delivery and hopefully it ends up OK.”
