Pakistan visited India for the 50-overs World Cup last year but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year, citing government advice.
Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially rejected the idea of adopting that “hybrid model” for the Champions Trophy before accepting it on condition that they would be allowed similar favours for ICC events in India.
A politically charged-up India vs Pakistan contest is the most anticipated match in any ICC tournament, especially after the suspension of bilateral tours between the bitter cricket-mad neighbours.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is also Pakistan's interior minister, while Jay Shah, who was the BCCI secretary until he took over as ICC chairman earlier this month, is the son of India's home minister Amit Shah.
Reuters
India vs Pakistan matches at ICC events to be held at neutral venues
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Matches between politically-estranged rivals India and Pakistan at ICC events that either nation is due to host will be played at neutral venues, the International Cricket Council said on Thursday, ending uncertainty over next year's Champions Trophy.
The arrangement will apply to two major ICC events next year — the men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the women's ODI World Cup in India.
It will also be in place for the men's T20 World Cup in 2026, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka, and the women's T20 World Cup in 2028 in Pakistan, the ICC said.
“The match schedule for the men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be confirmed in the coming days.”
Due to soured relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.
