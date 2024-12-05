Returning from the lunch break on 82/3, the pair wasted no time picking up where they left off, taking South Africa past 100 in the 32nd over.
Bavuma reached the 50-run mark from just 57 balls, the fastest he has ever achieved the feat in the 23 occasions he has reached the milestone, before Rickelton reached the same milestone for the first time in his career, beating his previous best of 42 a few overs later.
With their partnership growing beyond 100 runs, so too did the team total, which breached 150 before a top-edge by Bavuma on the brink of tea gave Asitha Fernando his second wicket of the match, caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.
The skipper hit eight fours and a six in his 109-ball stay at the crease.
Rickleton, Bavuma half-centuries put Proteas in charge
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Half-centuries by captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton swung momentum back in the Proteas' favour to reach the tea interval on 179/4 on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
While Rickelton remained unbeaten on 72 at the break, Bavuma fell in the second-last over before the interval, out caught for a well-played 78.
As the wind continued to blow across St George’s Park, the left-hand, right-hand duo remained disciplined while trying as best as they could to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
Returning from the lunch break on 82/3, the pair wasted no time picking up where they left off, taking South Africa past 100 in the 32nd over.
Bavuma reached the 50-run mark from just 57 balls, the fastest he has ever achieved the feat in the 23 occasions he has reached the milestone, before Rickelton reached the same milestone for the first time in his career, beating his previous best of 42 a few overs later.
With their partnership growing beyond 100 runs, so too did the team total, which breached 150 before a top-edge by Bavuma on the brink of tea gave Asitha Fernando his second wicket of the match, caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.
The skipper hit eight fours and a six in his 109-ball stay at the crease.
Proteas pick two spinners and Rickelton makes debut in first Test
Elgar toying with playing two spinners in first Test against Bangladesh
Lions appoint batters Dominic Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton as captains
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos