Proteas take advantage of Sri Lanka's recklessness
As the year winds down, Sri Lanka served up Test cricket’s latest batting ‘disaster class’ at Kingsmead.
File Thursday’s 42 all out made in 13.5 overs alongside India’s 46 against New Zealand in Bangalore, or the Black Caps’ 88 all out in Galle, Australia’s 104 in Perth last week and England’s 112 in Rawalpindi as illustrations of batting implosions in 2024.
South Africa too have a 55 all out next to their name this year, but that came on a ‘minefield’ at Newlands that saw a match end in less than two days and thus provides some mitigation.
Kingsmead is not a ‘191 all out pitch,’ and it’s definitely not a ‘42 all out pitch.’ South Africa may be excused for their first innings, because half of the batters were dismissed with dark clouds hanging over the ground, while seam friendly conditions were also enhanced with the swing that was on offer.
But even so, techniques these days appear looser and certainly the mindsets of modern batters is different to what it was even a decade ago.
Sri Lanka’s first innings began in bright sunshine but their approach spoke to the desire of this current generation of batters to constantly feel that they should be attacking and that the scoreboard needs to be moving.
Of course batting against the new ball is challenging. When is that not the case? But Sri Lanka’s approach was reckless, even stupid. Surely it is not what they practiced with local consultant Neil McKenzie in the fortnight leading up to the series.
The tourists didn’t need to provide their hosts with a helping hand but in a 78-minute period of mayhem, they were extremely charitable. Their travails were best exemplified by their four leading run-scorers this year; Kamindu Mendis, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 📺💥— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 28, 2024
You just had to see it 😏
📺 Stream#SAvSL on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/9EWudydrde
Mendis seemed intent on hitting every ball to the boundary, which may be his natural way, but requires more judicious application than Sri Lanka’s new star demonstrated. He hit three fours, but swung wildly when chasing a wide ball from Gerald Coetzee, that was edged to first slip. South Africa’s delight at his dismissal was understandable given he averaged 91.27 this year and was thus a central figure in the home team’s prematch planning.
Meanwhile Mathews, the most experienced of the home side’s batters, wafted at a ball from Marco Jansen that he should have left alone, Dhananjaya drove unnecessarily and was bowled, while Chandimal pushed tentatively away from his body, and deflected the ball onto his stumps via the inside edge.
There will be a serious debrief in the touring camp, but there should also be heavy fines, if such carelessness is repeated in the second innings.
Aiden Markram is sent back to the change rooms with three runs short of 50 🤕— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 28, 2024
📺 Stream #SAvSL on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/FvhyeXl7yv
They look set to be chasing something substantial in the last innings after South Africa finished the second day on 132/3 their lead already 281 runs. Aiden Markram, in conditions which were much easier for batting than what greeted him on Wednesday, looked in good touch, striking some lovely boundaries during his innings of 47. He may feel it should have been more, but his innings signal progress after recent struggles.
Despite all the assistance he got from the Sri Lankans, Jansen’s efforts are deserving of praise. Conditions were certainly in his favour, but it still demands discipline — and usually patience — to earn reward. He had no need to concern himself with the latter virtue, but put enough balls in the right spot to register his best Test return and the second five wicket haul of his career.
He needed just 41 balls to pick up 7/13, and the full benefits of the 12-week strength and conditioning programme weren’t required. He had hinted at good form with both bat and ball during the T20s with India, but this kind of outcome, will provide satisfaction and self-belief ahead of an important season for the 24 year old.