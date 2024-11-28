Proteas take advantage of Sri Lanka's recklessness

Kingsmead is not a ‘191 all out pitch,’ and it’s definitely not a ‘42 all out pitch.’ South Africa may be excused for their first innings, because half of the batters were dismissed with dark clouds hanging over the ground, while seam friendly conditions were also enhanced with the swing that was on offer.

But even so, techniques these days appear looser and certainly the mindsets of modern batters is different to what it was even a decade ago.

Sri Lanka’s first innings began in bright sunshine but their approach spoke to the desire of this current generation of batters to constantly feel that they should be attacking and that the scoreboard needs to be moving.

Of course batting against the new ball is challenging. When is that not the case? But Sri Lanka’s approach was reckless, even stupid. Surely it is not what they practiced with local consultant Neil McKenzie in the fortnight leading up to the series.

The tourists didn’t need to provide their hosts with a helping hand but in a 78-minute period of mayhem, they were extremely charitable. Their travails were best exemplified by their four leading run-scorers this year; Kamindu Mendis, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.