After a series of aerobics and conditioning assessments, Bavuma came through 90 minutes of batting on Monday against net bowlers and “throw downs” from fielding coach Kruger van Wyk that indicated he was pain-free from the ailment in his left elbow.
“The main concern was the pain every time he affected the ball; it was the reason he didn’t play in the second Test in Bangladesh,” said Conrad.
There was a temptation to allow him to play last weekend’s four-day match for the Lions but Conrad said doing so would have been “detrimental” to his recovery. “He is probably going in cold on the back of not having played any matches,” Conrad admitted.
Just being back in a playing capacity has elevated Bavuma’s excitement, even more than his teammates, who Conrad said were looking forward to a series where so much is at stake.
With the Proteas on an upward curve, having won their past three Tests, he knows extending that winning streak will see the side qualify for the final of the WTC, which will be hosted at Lord’s in June next year.
“We are all hell of a passionate about [the WTC final] but I don’t think you [should] ever want something that badly that you become desperate. There is a wonderful opportunity for us to do something special,” said Conrad.
Bavuma like ‘a kid in a toy shop’ for Test return: Conrad
SA skipper ready for series against Sri Lanka
Image: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma is as excited “as a kid in a toy shop” after passing a series of fitness tests on Monday that confirmed his readiness for the highly anticipated Test series against Sri Lanka, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad said yesterday.
Bavuma overcame an elbow injury that prevented him playing in Bangladesh. It was the latest in a series of ailments which have befallen him since Conrad appointed him Test captain when he took over as coach in February last year.
He’s played in just four of the 10 Tests Conrad has overseen during an enormously frustrating period in which injuries also affected his ODI World Cup campaign in India last year.
“I never thought I’d say this, but it is an exciting time for the Test side, starting with Durban [venue for the first Test],” said Conrad.
