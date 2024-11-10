Pakistan punish disengaged Australia to take ODI series 2-1

Pakistan thoroughly punished Australia for resting their top players in the one-day international series decider at Perth Stadium on Sunday, cruising to an eight-wicket win in the third and final game after a sublime display of seam bowling.

Securing their first ODI series victory in Australia since 2002, an unchanged Pakistan restricted the hosts to 140 from 31.5 overs before mowing down the total by scoring 143-2 in 26.5 overs.

“It was a great feeling for us as a country, as a nation,” said fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. “Everyone is so excited.”

Underscoring the diminished standing of the 50-over format, Australia chose to rest their red-ball players for the decider as preparations ramp up for a blockbuster five-test series against India beginning on Nov. 22.

The tourists, who suffered a narrow loss in the opener before bouncing back with a nine-wicket thumping on Friday, won the toss and elected to field.