Makhaya Ntini voiced his concern about SA cricket’s lack of representativity at the Proteas level, bemoaning that even 14 years after his retirement Kagiso “KG” Rabada and Temba Bavuma remain the only Africans in the starting XI.
Speaking yesterday at the KFC mini-cricket impact study media event, attended by Cricket SA top brass including CEO Pholetsi Moseki, Ntini did not hold back as he stated he didn’t understand why cricket development was not accelerated to be more inclusive.
“I honestly struggle to understand why we can’t find black cricketers. Why do we always have one or two (in the national team)? I retired 14 years ago, but the team still looks the same. You always have KG and Bavuma there. Why can’t we find others?”
The legendary bowler who took 390 wickets from 101 Test matches highlighted that even during his playing days, African cricketers didn’t receive many opportunities, pointing that only a handful — such as Monde Zondeki, Mfuneko Ngam and Lonwabo Tsotsobe — ended up with international caps.
“Look at the last (T20) World Cup (in the US in June), we had one black African (Rabada). What’s the reason? No-one can tell us.”
Ntini decries Proteas' lack of diversity — 14 years on
Legendary bowler raises hand to help CSA uncover talent at grassroots
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Ntini offered solutions, imploring CSA to consult with their SA Rugby counterparts for tips on how to get the national team more representative. “Why not speak to [Springbok coach] Rassie [Erasmus]? Look at how many Africans they have in the team.”
The 47 year old, who’s now a coach and commentator, offered his services to help CSA unearth raw talent, just as he was discovered in the Eastern Cape and honed into a national player who went on to represent SA in two One-Day International (ODI) World Cups.
“We have tried to show CSA that we are available to help. I’m certain even Zondeki and Ngam would like to go to the grassroots to get the talent, but for some reason we are not being utilised.”
Ntini lauded the mini-cricket programme that helped launch his career in the mid-1990s. “I never had an expectation of playing for the country, but I was discovered at a mini-cricket festival around Christmas time. I was then sent to a white school and then I played for Border. I was taken to a national academy and 1998 I played for SA in an ODI against New Zealand. Then captain Hansie [Cronje] told me I had potential to be a good national cricketer.”
Established in 1982, the mini-cricket programme has helped more than 2.5-million children, according to a study released yesterday.
