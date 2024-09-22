Markram gives Proteas a boost with match winning half-century in final ODI

The other was their running between the wickets. They lost three wickets to run outs. This first of those was due to misfortune for Rahmat Shah, who saw a straight drive from Gurbaz, deflected by Lungi Ngidi onto his shoulder and then onto the stumps with Shah 30cm outside his crease at the non-striker's end.

The other two run outs were the result of sloppy play by the Afghans, who's running between the wickets for most of their innings was indecisive. Stubbs and Bavuma produced quick and accurate throws, to dismiss Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ikram Alikhil respectively, which were the highlights of a focused fielding effort from the Proteas.

Gurbaz maintained good intent throughout, and any erring of length or line by the South Africans was dispatched to the boundary with relish. To Gurbaz’s credit he made some good adjustments too, using his feet well and especially enjoying Wiaan Mulder’s medium pace.

The Proteas delivered their best bowling performance of the series, finally realising the benefits of targeting the stumps. Three Afghanistan batters were bowled and another was trapped lbw, demonstrating the greater accuracy with which the Proteas operated.

Leg-spinner Nqaba Peter was impressive, with his dismissal of Azmatullah Omarzai — whose punishing 86 off 50 balls on Friday was instrumental in Afghanistan’s victory — one of the highlights of the match. Peter dropped his pace and allowed the ball to drift before it pitched and spun between the right hand batter’s bat and pad to knock back his off stump.

Peter picked up 2/22, with Andile Phehlukwayo, restored to the starting team in place of Nandre Burger finishing with 2/17, one of his wickets being Gurbaz who drove a wide half volley to the deep cover boundary, where Hendricks held a good catch.

The Proteas will next be in action on Friday, when they face Ireland in the first of two T20 Internationals.