Maharaj makes history as Proteas win series in the West Indies

SA claimed a 40-run victory in an action packed second Test against the West Indies in Guyana on Saturday, with Keshav Maharaj taking the final wicket, and becoming SA’s leading Test wicket taking spinner in the process.

After a roller-coaster third day, the Proteas, who’d earlier set the home team 263 runs for victory, bowled them out for 222, with Maharaj taking 3/37. In doing so he moved past Hugh Tayfield’s record of 170 wickets, which had stood for almost 65 years.

At the same time, Maharaj also postponed teammate Kagiso Rabada’s pursuit of a major milestone. Rabada, who also picked up three wickets, will have to chase his 300th wicket in SA’s next Test against Bangladesh in October.

More importantly than those individual accolades there was a Test victory to celebrate for an inexperienced Proteas side, who were made to fight hard by a determined West Indies team at the National Stadium in Georgetown.