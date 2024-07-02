South Africans have every right to demand their national teams reflect the demographics of the country, according to Edward Khoza, Cricket SA’s head of pathways.
He was reacting to the general outcry about the composition of the Proteas who lost Saturday’s ICC T20 World Cup to India, where bowler Kagiso Rabada was the only black African in a squad of 15.
SA will host the next World Cup in 2027 and Khoza said CSA would strive to make the team more representative, even as he conceded the balancing act was always a challenge.
“The country has every right to demand a diverse team,” Khoza said at the ongoing KFC mini-cricket seminar in Hermanus, Western Cape yesterday. “We need to reflect and assess why we are not producing enough black African batters, for instance. It seems there’s a stereotyping in that certain coaches believe black Africans are only good as bowlers.”
Khoza added they’ll rope in Temba Bavuma to help identify the challenges faced by African batsmen in the system. “Bavuma had no reference point as an African batsman because he’s our very first. I have already spoken to him about getting him in to help because he’s been there…he knows the challenges. We are the only national team that draws support from all walks of life but you can see when there’s a divide on social media when this topic of team composition comes up.”
CSA to rope in Bavuma in search for black African batters
Search for a more representative side for World Cup 2027 has begun
Image: Lee Warren
South Africans have every right to demand their national teams reflect the demographics of the country, according to Edward Khoza, Cricket SA’s head of pathways.
He was reacting to the general outcry about the composition of the Proteas who lost Saturday’s ICC T20 World Cup to India, where bowler Kagiso Rabada was the only black African in a squad of 15.
SA will host the next World Cup in 2027 and Khoza said CSA would strive to make the team more representative, even as he conceded the balancing act was always a challenge.
“The country has every right to demand a diverse team,” Khoza said at the ongoing KFC mini-cricket seminar in Hermanus, Western Cape yesterday. “We need to reflect and assess why we are not producing enough black African batters, for instance. It seems there’s a stereotyping in that certain coaches believe black Africans are only good as bowlers.”
Khoza added they’ll rope in Temba Bavuma to help identify the challenges faced by African batsmen in the system. “Bavuma had no reference point as an African batsman because he’s our very first. I have already spoken to him about getting him in to help because he’s been there…he knows the challenges. We are the only national team that draws support from all walks of life but you can see when there’s a divide on social media when this topic of team composition comes up.”
Development programme partners with Siya Kolisi to produce stars
Khoza said the programme of nurturing future batsmen was already being enforced at junior levels, where of the top six, two must be black African. “We’ve seen the benefits of that with Richard Seletswane who’s playing for the SA U19s. He managed to get a contract with the Lions, but he needs more gametime to be confident,” he said.
After Saturday’s heartbreak, when SA snatched defeat from the claws of victory against India, Khoza said CSA is now targeting completing the job at home in three years’ time and the association has set a huge ambition beyond just the Proteas, with the U19s boys and girls also expected to bring the cups home, alongside the women’s senior side. “We believe we can win the four World Cups,” he said confidently.
“We need to get everyone mentally prepared for 2027 because we don’t want a repeat of 2003 (when SA as hosts were knocked out in the first round).”
The first batch of the Proteas, meanwhile, will arrive from the World Cup from tomorrow.
No excuse why SA let World Cup slip – Toyana
Warner, Head lead Australia to big World Cup win over England
India Women set record score on day 1 against Proteas with Verma’s double ton and Mandhana’s century
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos