“Kagiso and his brother have broken a number of my windows while practising in the yard — particularly behind the garages. I sadly had to pay for those, and occasionally things in the house. Their love for cricket is just at another level, and therefore everywhere was a cricket ground,” said Rabada.
As the country prepares to watch the Proteas participating in their debut World Cup final tomorrow, Rabada said this moment was a great moment for his family and country.
“The first time he [Kagiso] represented the country was just an unbelievable moment — which I call an ‘unmerited favour moment’. Now going to the World Cup finals, which would be a first, has vividly reignited that magical moment particularly as we have just voted peacefully.
“It is that vote that has made it possible for him to participate. Some lost their lives securing that privilege. We, the Rabada family, therefore celebrate this achievement.
“The country has invested in nurturing this talent and this is a return on investment,” he said.
Rabada toasts son’s success before finals
Just hours after Kagiso Rabada hit a brilliant cover drive for a boundary to edge the Proteas near victory, his father posted on X “For all my broken windows at home, I get one boundary”.
Kagiso's boundary against the West Indies on Tuesday secured the Proteas a spot in the semi-finals against Afghanistan side which our boys dominated, limiting their opposition to just 56 runs to secure their place in their debut World Cup final tomorrow.
Explaining his reaction yesterday, Kagiso's fathe,r Dr Mpho Rabada, said his son's shot reminded him of the genesis of his son’s love for the game, in their backyard.
He said Kagiso’s one-knee shot was a manifestation of his love, discipline and approach to the sport — from his early days playing in his father's backyard to becoming of the best bowlers in the world.
“The level of discipline in his trade and occupation is just second to none and I know how he invests in perfecting his skills and getting better and better. We had a strategy session on the short- to medium-term objectives on his vision board which seem to align perfectly in the Caribbean Islands.
“The cover drive is one of those shots I have seen him execute at junior level. It made me feel good that all those hours of batting during that phase were not in vain,” said the proud father.
Should the Proteas win tomorrow, Rabada he will celebrate by taking the same number of days leave as the number of wickets Kagiso has taken. The family will also compose a song which they will release.
