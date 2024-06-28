Geoffrey Toyana (Easterns coach)
“Sensational stuff South Africa. First time since isolation. We are in the final. It’s been a long 30-year wait. The whole of SA is behind you. Good luck and make us proud.”
Dr Stella Khumalo (acting director-general in the department of sport, arts and culture)
“All the best for the ICC Men’s World T20 finals, Proteas! You have shown great composure, calmness and resilience to get to that final stage. You have exemplified a champion spirit that makes SA a winning nation. Do your best and make us proud in the finals. All 60-million South Africans are behind you!”
Michael Beaumont (ActionSA chairperson)
“ActionSA is proud of our national team. We carry great admiration for our team, they are raising the South African flag much higher. We have shaken the bad history of not reaching finals in cricket. We will be behind the boys on Saturday.”
– Additional reporting by Koketso Ratsatsi and Bongani Magasela
Country’s eyes set on Proteas' debut Cricket WC finals
SA fans all agree the trophy is coming back home
Image: Robert Cianflone
Following yesterday’s blistering performance by the Proteas in the Cricket World Cup semifinals against Afghanistan, now the country’s eyes are set on to tomorrow's finals where our boys will be making their debut. Yesterday, Sowetan spoke to some of the team’s fans who wished them well for tomorrow's match.
Dr Ali Bacher (former cricketer and administrator)
“We started this tournament as outsiders with favourites being England, Australia and India. Prior to the tournament, the Proteas had an ordinary track record and we should be proud of where we are now. Our success in this tournament is in two folds, one is the outstanding captaincy by Aiden Markram who has proven to be a natural leader who is highly respected. We have also seen outstanding bowling from the team. It’s not going to be easy on Saturday but we have done very well so far. If I were to be in that dressing room, I’d tell the boys that Madiba is looking down on them from above and is telling them to do the country proud.”
Lucas Radebe (former Bafana captain)
“Absolutely amazing achievement to get this far, I have watched the highlights of the past game, incredible performance, absolutely incredible. You can see confidence is there, it shows the talent that is here [in SA], it shows what they are capable of. Bring it home boys, you have done us proud so far, we will always look up to you and leverage success from you guys, you are absolutely fantastic.”
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
Allan Donald (former Proteas bowler)
“It’s a momentous day today [Thursday], it is truly an immense weight off a lot of shoulders that we have finally proved how far we can go against the best teams in the world. This group has shown resilience and a great sense of wanting to be in those difficult situations.
"They have changed the game and every individual has played their part. The fact that they have played through touch pitches has mentally encouraged them and gave them belief that they can win, it’s a proud day."
Cass Naidoo (sports broadcaster)
“I couldn’t be prouder of the Proteas men’s team and am thrilled for the millions of supporters who have waited years for the opportunity to see the senior men’s team play in a Cricket World Cup final.
“There’s a big opportunity on Saturday for the team to step up in the final and become the first senior South African team, male or female, to win a Cricket World Cup title.”
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse (musician)
“If they win the final I will write a song about them. For them to reach the semifinals and win is already a win for our country. When I saw that they have made it through the semifinals I was like wow, finally this is the final we have been waiting for.”
Robin Peterson (former Proteas spinner)
“I wish all the best to the team, they had outstanding World Cup. They are reflection of how South Africans keep fighting for every point and everything. The fighting qualities [they have] shown is those we love to see in our sports. There is just one hill to climb and lift the cup and make the country very proud.”
Zikhona Gqozo
“They must just win because South Africans are winners.”
Smangele “Smash” Hadebe (Boxing SA 2023 female boxer of the year)
“I want to say to the Proteas cricket team as they make a mark in history, all the best; we are proud of you. Together let’s fly our flag high as we keep making history.”
Bishop Moratehi Sekete
“I wish to take this moment to congratulate the Proteas for this milestone. It really took a lot of effort and sacrifice to reach this far. The games they played were very challenging but our team stood the test of time.”
Image: Herman Moloi
Klaas Mawela
“I have confidence in them and I am going to bet on Saturday and my money is on them to bring the cup home. Good luck boys, it feels good to be South African.”
Robert Marawa (broadcaster)
“I was one of the many South Africans who stayed awake to watch the guys playing and it was very impressive overall. I am elated because the chockers tag has been problematic but I think the C-word can still be mentioned but differently, that they are cooking.
“I just wish them all the best because we need something to celebrate as a country and this is a fine moment. There is never going to be a better chance for South Africans cricket to once again shine and win this World Cup."
Nolwazi Moyo (student)
“I am not into sports but if they win President Cyril Ramaphosa must give us a holiday. I haven’t seen them play but I know South Africans are winners and they will definitely win. Good luck boys.”
Hasan Shah
“Good luck, they have been playing very well. All the best to the boys no matter who they face on Saturday between India or England. The mood of the players have been very high and good luck to them.”
Markram trusts in Proteas’ ability to remain calm under semifinal pressure
