Defeat to West Indies highlights bowling worries for Proteas

While it will have little affect in how South Africa will fare at the T20 World Cup, the 0-3 series defeat against the West Indies will have shown Rob Walter about the enormous gap that exists between his ‘first team’ and those supposedly challenging for spots.

The Proteas suffered another chastening defeat in the final T20 International, at Sabina Park in Kingston on Sunday night, as the West Indies claimed an eight-wicket victory. Asked to chase 164, the West Indies reached the target in the 14th over.

“You can’t keep making the same mistakes,” said stand-in skipper Rassie van der Dussen. “Yes we had a long week in terms of layovers in Miami, we saw that in the first match. That’s no excuse for what happened in Game 2 and Game 3. We got taught a lesson in how to play in Caribbean conditions, especially from a bowling front.”