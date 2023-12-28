‘Things went my way': Proteas batter Dean Elgar after finally getting his century in Centurion

When he hit the runs that ensured his first Test ton at SuperSport Park, Elgar exploded in wild celebration, happy to have finally done it at the venue and in front of family and friends.
Proteas opening batter Dean Elgar has some unfinished business in this Boxing Day Test.
The former captain scored his 14th Test ton in front of his home crowd and family and friends on day two of the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park on Wednesday as South Africa reached stumps on 256/5 and a first innings lead of 11 runs.
Elgar, who is retiring from international cricket after the second Test in Cape Town next week, was unbeaten on 140 after a fluent performance and wants to continue piling on the runs to give the Proteas a significant advantage.
“Things just went my way, it could have been another batter on another day. I am just happy to contribute but I still have unfinished business on Thursday and hopefully I can kick on and try to do what I did on Wednesday,” he said as he reflected on his star performance.
Elgar said he went in with the mindset of looking to score.
“Your mindset has to be one of looking to score but still combining that with defence and leaving the ball well. You still have to back your defence and leave the ball that is not a threat to you.
“The ball is moving around a bit. Batting coach Ashwell Prince is going to hate me for saying this, but there is one with your name on it and there is no doubt about that. One ball can hit your stumps or you can nick it.
“It is definitely a wicket where you must have the mindset of looking to score because if you are looking to score you get into better positions. You can capitalise on a ball that is over pitched or maybe the one that sits up on the back of the length to play a different shot.
“It’s the whole mindset that I took in. Obviously I had to go through the lunch period and after that I came out with a little bit more of a positive mindset of getting into really good positions and capitalise on some balls that back in the day I didn’t really capitalise too much on early in my career.
“It was my day and things went according to plan and we are still in a really good position as a side. I think it is a good wicket, with more sun on it, it might have been a lot tougher. Conditions are in favour of the bowlers because of the overhead conditions and the greenness of the wicket.”
