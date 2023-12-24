Bavuma in fine fettle, says Proteas coach Conrad

Shukri Conrad said there is no need to put an arm around Temba Bavuma’s shoulders as another fortnight firmly in the spotlight looms for the Proteas Test captain.

Bavuma has largely stayed out of the public eye since returning from the World Cup, where he endured harsh criticism after a poor tournament with the bat. Bavuma, who also dealt with a family bereavement in that period, only appeared again during the ODI series with India, conversing with white ball coach Rob Walter in Gqeberha.

Conrad, however, said there’ll be no special treatment ahead of the series with India that starts on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park.

“There are no demons there,” the Proteas' Test coach said on Saturday. “Temba is fine, there is no need to build him up.”