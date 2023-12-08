Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is out of the three-match T20 series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain and has been replaced by Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.
The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas' medical team.
Initially, he was expected to play in the round of four-day matches from December 14 — 17 in preparation for the two-match Test series but will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.
Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
