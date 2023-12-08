×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India

By SPORTS REPORTER - 09 December 2023 - 09:50
Proteas Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Proteas Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match T20 series against India with injury.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is out of the three-match T20 series against India due to a left lateral ankle sprain and has been replaced by Western Province fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas' medical team.

Initially, he was expected to play in the round of four-day matches from December 14 — 17 in preparation for the two-match Test series but will instead be further assessed by the medical team on his progress.

Women’s Proteas have ‘two big games and lot to play for’ against Bangladesh

Ensuring they are better prepared for their next battle against Bangladesh will be an integral part of the Momentum Proteas’ build-up for the second ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bavuma, Rabada rested for India white-ball series

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the most notable absentees from the Proteas squads for the T20 and ODI series against India, with the selectors ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas coach Conrad follows his judgment as Rickelton snubbed again

“Ultimately,” said Shukri Conrad, “the buck stops with me.”
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill