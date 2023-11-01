De Kock become first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup

Quinton de Kock’s merrymaking tour de force through India continued at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in front of a packed crowd that revelled in another glorious display of his prodigious talent.

He really will retire from the ODI format after this World Cup, but he wants to make sure that by the time that happens he’s sated his thirst for runs in this format. The rhythmic chants of “Quin-ton De Kock!” built around this open arena in the same way they did a week ago, when he blasted 174 against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

Here De Kock (114) had a fine assistant in Rassie van der Dussen, who notched up his second hundred of the tournament (133), with another workmanlike effort, in which he notably showed greater intent than was the case in Chennai last Friday, where he failed to muster a single boundary.

There were 14 of them for him on Wednesday, five sixes and nine fours as he played his part in South Africa’s total of 357/4.

Together he and De Kock shared a partnership of exactly 200, that was built in what is now becoming characteristically rhythmic fashion.