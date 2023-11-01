×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

De Kock become first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup

By Stuart Hess at the MCA Stadium in Pune - 01 November 2023 - 15:30
South Africa's Quinton De Kock plays a shot in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India on Wednesday.
South Africa's Quinton De Kock plays a shot in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at MCA International Stadium in Pune, India on Wednesday.
Image: Vipin Pawar/Shutterstock/Backpagepix

Quinton de Kock’s merrymaking tour de force through India continued at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in front of a packed crowd that revelled in another glorious display of his prodigious talent.

He really will retire from the ODI format after this World Cup, but he wants to make sure that by the time that happens he’s sated his thirst for runs in this format. The rhythmic chants of “Quin-ton De Kock!” built around this open arena in the same way they did a week ago, when he blasted 174 against Bangladesh in Mumbai.

Here De Kock (114) had a fine assistant in Rassie van der Dussen, who notched up his second hundred of the tournament (133), with another workmanlike effort, in which he notably showed greater intent than was the case in Chennai last Friday, where he failed to muster a single boundary.

There were 14 of them for him on Wednesday, five sixes and nine fours as he played his part in South Africa’s total of 357/4.

Together he and De Kock shared a partnership of exactly 200, that was built in what is now becoming characteristically rhythmic fashion.

Walter’s inside info can help SA against Black Caps

In New Zealand, Rob Walter will face a familiar foe on Wednesday.
Sport
11 hours ago

Van der Dussen, during his astute prematch media interaction, joked that he, De Kock and Temba Bavuma made their middle order teammates rich by providing a foundation from which Aiden Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen can blast sixes and pick up the IPL and T20 League paydays.

However, on Wednesday it was two of the top order who cashed in.

Van der Dussen made another point on Tuesday about the strong ties between the players in this squad. They needed to form tighter bonds amid the drama that exploded around the sport in South Africa. Those bonds are strengthened further by many of them having played together for a long time, often away from the glare of the international arena.

“You can find some sort of connection somewhere. If you look at the batters, we've been batting together for a long time. If you look at, for example, 'Quinny' and 'KG' [bowler Kagiso Rabada], they've been playing together since they were young,” Van der Dussen had said.

“Same with Temba, same with myself and Reeza. So, I think there's definitely something different in this team. I think we're blessed in a sense that we're in a great space now.

“We've had to deal with quite a lot of controversy over the last three years. So that's really put us in good stead.”

Proteas don’t have a batting blueprint, just read conditions really well: Markram

For all that South Africa’s batting looks like being founded on strict adherence to a specific game plan, stand-in captain Aiden Markram said it was ...
Sport
1 week ago

That strength was illustrated here. After the early dismissal of Bavuma for 24 — another innings filled with rich promise that wasn’t fulfilled — De Kock and Van der Dussen built patiently. Occasionally when New Zealand offered something loose De Kock would unleash a pull or, in one case involving Van der Dussen, a slog sweep for six against Rachin Ravindra’s left-arm spin.

Otherwise, it was largely conventional batting against disciplined New Zealand bowling. The wisdom of Kiwi captain Tom Latham’s decision to field after winning the toss can only be judged once the match concludes, but it did seem strange to hand South Africa an advantage. Bavuma said he wanted to bat first.

Once the pair had become accustomed to the conditions — a slightly sluggish pitch — they quickly accelerated the scoring rate. De Kock peppered the leg-side and when the ball merited such, he and Van der Dussen were clinical with the reverse sweep.

De Kock, became the first Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single World Cup and then brought up his fourth hundred — another record for a South African batter — in the competition, pulling Jimmy Neesham over fine leg for six.

When he was out after an innings that featured 10 fours and three sixes, Van der Dussen picked up the slack, also reaching his century — his second of the tournament — with a boundary, also off Neesham through fine leg.

The usual fireworks followed, only this time Van der Dussen, who top-scored, also played his part, as the Proteas scored 119 runs in the last 10 overs, with David Miller making 53 off 30 balls.

Proteas need to maintain intensity to overcome tricky Bangladesh: Markram

Whether setting or chasing a target, Proteas batsman Aiden Markram says the team will need to maintain the intensity if they are to overcome a tricky ...
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas don’t have a batting blueprint, just read conditions really well: Markram

For all that South Africa’s batting looks like being founded on strict adherence to a specific game plan, stand-in captain Aiden Markram said it was ...
Sport
1 week ago

Shamsi takes four as Proteas chase challenging target against Pakistan at World Cup

Under the bright lights of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in this balmy eastern coastal city, the Proteas’ ability to chase will receive its latest ...
Sport
5 days ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...