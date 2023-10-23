At the same time as those exploits with the bat, he’s also taken 16 wickets, half of those in this World Cup, as the Proteas’ new ball bowler alongside Lungi Ngidi.
Jansen continues to confound doubters in all-rounder role
Youngster shines again with bat and ball as SA overwhelm England
Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
While doubts persist about Marco Jansen’s status as an all-rounder, the 23-year-old simply keeps dishing out performances to diminish them.
There were two innings of 32 in the series against Australia before the World Cup, one of which started in the 25th over of South Africa’s innings with their score on 100/5. There was a knock of 47 at the Wanderers, which until Saturday was his highest ODI score, against the Australians again, he scored 26 off 22 balls in Lucknow.
And then in the furnace that was the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, with the Proteas’ innings against England teetering, came a career-best 75 not out.
At the same time as those exploits with the bat, he’s also taken 16 wickets, half of those in this World Cup, as the Proteas’ new ball bowler alongside Lungi Ngidi.
On Saturday he provided a pick-me-up to the physically battered Heinrich Klaasen (109), as the pair set about punishing England during a match-changing 151-run sixth partnership on which SA's 399 total and huge 229-run victory were based.
“He told me he’s got me and that I am not allowed to walk off the field if I don’t score a hundred. I said I can't run, he said 'fine, just give me 100% every time you face a ball,'” Klaasen said.
When Jansen, too, decided to pull the trigger, Mumbai was treated to a glittering array of stroke play.
There were half a dozen sixes in his innings along with three fours.
“Marco has been working extremely hard on his batting and he's taken a lot of pride in his ‘death’ hitting too,” Klaasen said.
“He's been disappointed in a few of the innings where he didn't really pull through. So, I'm so chuffed and happy for him about the way he executed today.
“His intensity was a bit low when we started off but that wasn't an issue for us because we just needed to rebuild for four or five overs. I told him if we just hang on, we've got seven overs before breaking them.
“The way he struck the ball today, that's the best I've seen him hit a cricket ball in a very long time.”
