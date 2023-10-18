Complacent SA suffer first World Cup defeat

And just like that, the Proteas can go back under the radar at this year’s World Cup.
It will probably take a few days for that to happen, because the rest of the tournament will want to digest this second shock result of the competition.
Just two days after Afghanistan spun a web around England, the Proteas twisted themselves into a series of knots as they crumbled to a 38-run defeat against the Netherlands in Dharamsala yesterday.
Having come into the tournament with few backing their chances, Temba Bavuma’s men earned a pair of big wins against Sri Lanka and Australia, that quickly thrust them into the spotlight.
Based on this showing however, they appear to prefer the shadows.
For all the Dutch side’s energy and verve, inspired unsurprisingly by Roelof van der Merwe, this was a performance by South Africa that smacked of complacency and the ball was simply ill-disciplined, particularly in the last 10 overs.
Up to that point they had controlled a match that was delayed for two hours by rain and reduced to 43 overs a side. The Netherlands were 140/7 at the end of the 34th over, but from that point South Africa went away from the plans that had worked with the ball, and sought to intimidate the Dutch lower order.
It failed dismally, with a series of short balls and unnecessary off-pace deliveries, easily picked off by Dutch captain Scott Edwards, Van der Merwe and the no.10 batter Aryan Dutt. Those three contributed 104 runs in the last 9.1 overs, with Van der Merwe’s intensity, in how he swung hard at the ball, but also ran between the wickets, rubbing off on Edwards as the Dutch finished on 245/8.
The Netherlands captain top scored with an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls, that saw him hit 10 fours and a six, while Van der Merwe’s 29 off 19 balls changed the course of the innings and ultimately the match. The pair shared a partnership of 64 off only 37 balls for the eighth wicket. Dutt’s nine-ball 23, also included three sixes, coming at a stage in the innings when South Africa completely lost control.
The Proteas conceded 32 extras – 21 of those wides – the second highest contributor to the Dutch total, and before the clash against England on Saturday, there will be serious questions asked internally about that alarming lack of discipline from the seam bowlers.
The momentum the Dutch had created with the bat at the end of the innings, continued with the ball, where their intelligent use of spin with the new ball, confused the SA openers.
It was the Netherlands' third win in the 50-over World Cup, and given the others were against Namibia (2003) and Scotland (2007), there’s no doubt it was their best.
It’s also the second time they have beaten the Proteas at an ICC event, following on from their victory in Adelaide last year that knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup.
Complacent SA suffer first World Cup defeat
Netherlands deliver another shock for Proteas
Image: Gallo Images/And just like that, the Proteas can go back under the radar at this year’s World Cup.
And just like that, the Proteas can go back under the radar at this year’s World Cup.
It will probably take a few days for that to happen, because the rest of the tournament will want to digest this second shock result of the competition.
Just two days after Afghanistan spun a web around England, the Proteas twisted themselves into a series of knots as they crumbled to a 38-run defeat against the Netherlands in Dharamsala yesterday.
Having come into the tournament with few backing their chances, Temba Bavuma’s men earned a pair of big wins against Sri Lanka and Australia, that quickly thrust them into the spotlight.
Based on this showing however, they appear to prefer the shadows.
For all the Dutch side’s energy and verve, inspired unsurprisingly by Roelof van der Merwe, this was a performance by South Africa that smacked of complacency and the ball was simply ill-disciplined, particularly in the last 10 overs.
Up to that point they had controlled a match that was delayed for two hours by rain and reduced to 43 overs a side. The Netherlands were 140/7 at the end of the 34th over, but from that point South Africa went away from the plans that had worked with the ball, and sought to intimidate the Dutch lower order.
It failed dismally, with a series of short balls and unnecessary off-pace deliveries, easily picked off by Dutch captain Scott Edwards, Van der Merwe and the no.10 batter Aryan Dutt. Those three contributed 104 runs in the last 9.1 overs, with Van der Merwe’s intensity, in how he swung hard at the ball, but also ran between the wickets, rubbing off on Edwards as the Dutch finished on 245/8.
The Netherlands captain top scored with an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls, that saw him hit 10 fours and a six, while Van der Merwe’s 29 off 19 balls changed the course of the innings and ultimately the match. The pair shared a partnership of 64 off only 37 balls for the eighth wicket. Dutt’s nine-ball 23, also included three sixes, coming at a stage in the innings when South Africa completely lost control.
The Proteas conceded 32 extras – 21 of those wides – the second highest contributor to the Dutch total, and before the clash against England on Saturday, there will be serious questions asked internally about that alarming lack of discipline from the seam bowlers.
The momentum the Dutch had created with the bat at the end of the innings, continued with the ball, where their intelligent use of spin with the new ball, confused the SA openers.
It was the Netherlands' third win in the 50-over World Cup, and given the others were against Namibia (2003) and Scotland (2007), there’s no doubt it was their best.
It’s also the second time they have beaten the Proteas at an ICC event, following on from their victory in Adelaide last year that knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup.
Afghanistan shock champions England at Cricket World Cup
Bleary-eyed Proteas wary of underestimating unheralded Dutch
Ngidi's drive providing extra aggression for Proteas
Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record against Pakistan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos