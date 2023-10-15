×

Cricket

Afghanistan shock champions England at Cricket World Cup

By Rohith Nair - 16 October 2023 - 03:13
Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates with Mohammad Nabi after Rashid Khan (not pictured) bowls England's Mark Wood to win their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England by 69 runs in a huge World Cup upset on Sunday, only their second-ever win in the tournament.

Afghanistan came into the match having lost 16 of their last 17 World Cup games, their only victory coming against Scotland in 2015.

Put into bat, Afghanistan posted 284 after a blistering knock of 80 from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a half-century from Ikram Alikhil.

England crumbled to 215 all out in reply with Harry Brook the only batter to adapt to the conditions with a fighting 66 as spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets each. 

Reuters

