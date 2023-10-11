However, it is notable that since winning the World Cup on home soil in 2015, Australia’s focus on ODIs has lessened. They have come into this year’s tournament looking a bit jaded, which is understandable, given the ridiculous schedule they’ve had to maintain this year, with most of those matches, unsurprisingly, against England and India.
Australia hoping for solutions to their One-Day woes against Proteas
If the ICC had not turned itself into a glorified events company and not focused so much on just three countries, Thursday’s matchup between Australia and South Africa might have got the attention a fixture with so much historic lustre deserves.
The teams have served up two of the greatest ODIs, engaged in a decade-long Test rivalry that saw matches of violent fluctuations, broken bones and reputations enhanced.
However with the ICC having inserted a global competition into the calendar for every year until 2031 — England, India and Australia hoovering up most of the schedule for matches among themselves — and other countries desperate to ensure their financial wellbeing by establishing T20 leagues, the rivalry between the Proteas and Aussies has been pushed to the margins.
It has meant that, as with so much of this World Cup, the build-up has felt rather flat.
Pat Cummins, who made his international debut against South Africa as that rivalry ignited in the early 2010s, described it as a clash of kindred spirits.
“I find with South Africa, we always match up quite similarly,” said the Australian captain.
“They've always got some fast bowlers and batters that take the game on, maybe a leg spinner. So it always feels like it's a clash of two very similar teams.”
It’s a rivalry that in the ODI format, the Proteas have dominated recently. In the past seven years the teams have met 17 times with South Africa winning 14 of those matches. Australia has had the upper hand in tournament play, winning three of the six World Cup encounters.
