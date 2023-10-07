In what has become the template for the Proteas, De Kock and Van der Dussen, built steadily in their 204-run second wicket partnership, before the potent middle order, led by Markram’s breathtaking performance, blasted South Africa past 400 for the second time in their last three ODIs.
It had all started well for Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanuka won the toss, chose to bowl and dismissed Bavuma in the second over.
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Indian capital was a well grassed one and provided the new ball with assistance.
However, South Africa are a patient batting unit, with a top six that knows they can unleash with power and timing almost at will in the last 20 overs.
De Kock, who teammates have described as being determined to prove a point at this tournament, built slowly, familiarising himself with conditions and waiting for the new balls to lose their shine.
There was nothing flashy for the first half of the innings, besides a couple of smoothly struck cover drives by De Kock.
Hat-trick of centuries propels Proteas to record World Cup total
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images
The Proteas started their World Cup campaign in record-breaking fashion with hundreds from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram propelling Temba Bavuma’s team to a hefty 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday.
Sri Lanka needs 429 to win.
It was the first time an innings at the World Cup had featured three centuries, while Markram reached his landmark off only 49 balls, breaking the previous record for the fastest century at the tournament, set by Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien in 2011, when he took 50 balls against England.
The final total was also the highest in a World Cup match, eclipsing the 417 Australia scored against Afghanistan.
Proteas captain Wolvaardt getting to understand her bowlers
In what has become the template for the Proteas, De Kock and Van der Dussen, built steadily in their 204-run second wicket partnership, before the potent middle order, led by Markram’s breathtaking performance, blasted South Africa past 400 for the second time in their last three ODIs.
It had all started well for Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanuka won the toss, chose to bowl and dismissed Bavuma in the second over.
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Indian capital was a well grassed one and provided the new ball with assistance.
However, South Africa are a patient batting unit, with a top six that knows they can unleash with power and timing almost at will in the last 20 overs.
De Kock, who teammates have described as being determined to prove a point at this tournament, built slowly, familiarising himself with conditions and waiting for the new balls to lose their shine.
There was nothing flashy for the first half of the innings, besides a couple of smoothly struck cover drives by De Kock.
The strategy for the Proteas involves a rhythmic build up of their scoring rate, and they were probably ahead of their prematch target halfway through when they’d reached 158/1.
It was from that point that De Kock began to accelerate. A couple of deft reverse sweeps off the Sri Lanka spinners, followed by a six over long signalled the change in tempo.
De Kock’s celebration upon reaching his century — his first at a World Cup — indicated how much the innings meant to him.
He let out a scream and energetically punched the air, before acknowledging the applause from teammates and the coaching staff and another disappointing crowd.
A short while later it was Van der Dussen’s turn, his celebration not as exuberant but no less joyous.
Though De Kock got out the ball after scoring exactly 100, (84b, 12x4, 3x6), the platform was set.
Markram was simply imperious, middling the ball from the start of his innings, with a series of straight drives, cover drives through the air and along the ground, deflating whatever confidence the Sri Lankan bowlers may have had.
Van der Dussen innings, ended amid exhaustion, as he was deceived by a slower ball that he smacked in the air to long on. His 108 came off 110 balls and included 13 fours and two sixes.
Markram’s record-breaking exploits had the small crowd enraptured. Style allied with power completely overwhelmed the Sri Lankans, and his 14 fours and three sixes, featured some of the sweetest striking that will be seen at this year’s World Cup.
It was the eighth time the Proteas have surpassed 400 — the most by any team in ODIs — and provides the perfect start for a campaign in which they hope to lay some past ghosts to rest.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos