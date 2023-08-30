×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Proteas vs Australia won’t be broadcast by SABC

30 August 2023 - 09:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
The Proteas's two limited overs series's against Australia will not be broadcast on the SABC.
The Proteas's two limited overs series's against Australia will not be broadcast on the SABC.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Public broadcaster the SABC will not show the series between the Proteas and Australia that starts in Durban on Wednesday after it failed to reach an agreement with Cricket SA.

The organisations had held lengthy talks about broadcasting the three match T20 International series and the five ODIs that follow, but on Tuesday night, CSA announced they could not agree terms. 

While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans,” read a statement from CSA.

Cricket SA, despite holding a broadcast deal with pay television broadcaster SuperSport, has always insisted that the Proteas matches at home are shown on the public broadcaster, often for little fee. 

Cricket SA has viewed its relationship with the SABC as crucial to growth and development of the sport, but the public broadcaster not paying anywhere close to premium prices for rights leaves CSA in a difficult position. It is also struggling financially, with losses of over R400m announced in the last two financial years.

Though the matches with Australia, usually among the most high-profile series on the calendar, won’t be shown this time, CSA said the door isn’t shut for the SABC.

“CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content. This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country.” 

“With CSA and the SABC partnership having provided mutually beneficial value in the past, CSA believes it is in the interest of both the parties’ stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future.” 

The five ODIs will be the Proteas’ final preparation before the World Cup, which starts in October.   

Brevis ready to unleash shotmaking against Australia

He is too polite to say it, but Dewald Brevis has grown tired of talking about himself and especially his potential.
Sport
3 days ago

Nkwe confident Proteas women’s team will be geared up

Enoch Nkwe is optimistic that Cricket SA (CSA) can get the Proteas women’s team back on track by adopting a long-term outlook focusing on next year’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas coach Walter to unleash batting wunderkind Brevis against Aussies

The focus will be on South African wunderkind Dewald Brevis during the forthcoming white ball series against Australia.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Stokes ready to end series on high after 'emotionless' draw

The Ashes wash-out at Old Trafford left England feeling emotionless but they will need no stirring ahead of the fifth test starting today, according ...
Sport
1 month ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...