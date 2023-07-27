Stokes ready to end series on high after 'emotionless' draw

London - The Ashes wash-out at Old Trafford left England feeling emotionless but they will need no stirring ahead of the fifth test starting today, according to captain Ben Stokes.
England would almost certainly have beaten Australia in the fourth test to arrive at The Oval 2-2 but not a single ball was bowled as the rain poured down on Sunday.
Australia had begun their second innings on Friday and were reduced to 113-4, before moving to 214-5 on Saturday when only 30 overs were bowled, needing 61 to make England bat again.
They were saved by the weather, however, meaning Australia retain the Ashes whatever happens at The Oval.
Stokes said it had been a 'bizarre' experience.
"Leaving Manchester after the game was done, I've never left the field, never left a game emotionless," Stokes said at a press conference on Wednesday. "It was a really bizarre feeling the way the game petered out because of the weather.
"You sort of look back and wish maybe we either got beat or Australia managed to pull a draw off in that situation.
"Shaking hands with the umpires and the opposition at the end, you could see that from both sides, it was emotionless, Australia retaining the Ashes and us not being able to win it back. Two teams of professional athletes want to be out there playing against each other, doing what we do.
"It was a flat feeling."
Stokes said the mood has now changed to wanting to finish a riveting series on a high and make sure Australia do not depart with a first series win in England since 2001.
"Putting the shirt on, walking out to represent my country, that's all the emotion I need," said Stokes.
"Everyone's very aligned in terms of what we want to do. And I'm not someone who speaks for the sake of speaking. If I feel I need to say something then I will but I don't think I need to this week, it's pretty obvious what we need to go out and do."
England will be unchanged for the fifth test, meaning 37-year-old fast bowler Stuart Broad will have played in all five tests and strike partner James Anderson, who turns 41 during the test, will retain his place despite a lean series.
- Reuters
Stokes ready to end series on high after 'emotionless' draw
England aim to prevent Aussies from bagging outright series in
Image: Reuters/Andrew Boyers
London - The Ashes wash-out at Old Trafford left England feeling emotionless but they will need no stirring ahead of the fifth test starting today, according to captain Ben Stokes.
England would almost certainly have beaten Australia in the fourth test to arrive at The Oval 2-2 but not a single ball was bowled as the rain poured down on Sunday.
Australia had begun their second innings on Friday and were reduced to 113-4, before moving to 214-5 on Saturday when only 30 overs were bowled, needing 61 to make England bat again.
They were saved by the weather, however, meaning Australia retain the Ashes whatever happens at The Oval.
Stokes said it had been a 'bizarre' experience.
"Leaving Manchester after the game was done, I've never left the field, never left a game emotionless," Stokes said at a press conference on Wednesday. "It was a really bizarre feeling the way the game petered out because of the weather.
"You sort of look back and wish maybe we either got beat or Australia managed to pull a draw off in that situation.
"Shaking hands with the umpires and the opposition at the end, you could see that from both sides, it was emotionless, Australia retaining the Ashes and us not being able to win it back. Two teams of professional athletes want to be out there playing against each other, doing what we do.
"It was a flat feeling."
Stokes said the mood has now changed to wanting to finish a riveting series on a high and make sure Australia do not depart with a first series win in England since 2001.
"Putting the shirt on, walking out to represent my country, that's all the emotion I need," said Stokes.
"Everyone's very aligned in terms of what we want to do. And I'm not someone who speaks for the sake of speaking. If I feel I need to say something then I will but I don't think I need to this week, it's pretty obvious what we need to go out and do."
England will be unchanged for the fifth test, meaning 37-year-old fast bowler Stuart Broad will have played in all five tests and strike partner James Anderson, who turns 41 during the test, will retain his place despite a lean series.
- Reuters
McDonald dismisses 'far-fetched' Cummins resignation talk
Proteas can make the most of Miller's veteran status in World Cup year
Fast bowlers delight as Ismail and Nortje scoop top prizes at CSA Awards
McCullum incensed by Bairstow stumping but Aussies dig in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos