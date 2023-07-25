McDonald dismisses 'far-fetched' Cummins resignation talk

Manchester - Australia head coach Andrew McDonald dismissed prospects of Pat Cummins stepping down as test captain after the ongoing Ashes series following the team's struggles against England in the drawn fourth test at Old Trafford.
Cummins endured his most difficult moment since taking over the leadership role in October as England pressed for a series-levelling victory only to be foiled by inclement weather as Australia retained the Ashes urn.
Cummins, both as Australia's leader and pace spearhead, looked helpless against the swashbuckling batting of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow, while the short-pitched bowling ploy he employed came a cropper against England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach.
Former Victoria captain Darren Berry criticised Australia's approach and predicted Cummins, who bled 5.6 an over in the match, would step down after the final test at The Oval beginning on Thursday.
McDonald termed Berry's comments "most interesting".
"What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms and we're living and dying in the world of tactics only," the coach told reporters.
"I think it's fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented but to go as far as suggesting that the captain resigns post-series, I think it would be far-fetched.
"There's opinions that we respect and there's opinions that we don't."
Asked if he thought Cummins had become a soft target, McDonald said, "We're all working on the Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that."
Cummins, who has played all four matches of the series, has denied the burden of captaincy affected his own performance with the ball.
"I don't think (that was an issue)," Cummins said after the draw.
"It was just execution, I let through more boundaries than I normally do. Probably just one or two bad balls an over."
- Reuters
McDonald dismisses 'far-fetched' Cummins resignation talk
Aussie coach backs skipper after Ashes draw
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Manchester - Australia head coach Andrew McDonald dismissed prospects of Pat Cummins stepping down as test captain after the ongoing Ashes series following the team's struggles against England in the drawn fourth test at Old Trafford.
Cummins endured his most difficult moment since taking over the leadership role in October as England pressed for a series-levelling victory only to be foiled by inclement weather as Australia retained the Ashes urn.
Cummins, both as Australia's leader and pace spearhead, looked helpless against the swashbuckling batting of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow, while the short-pitched bowling ploy he employed came a cropper against England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach.
Former Victoria captain Darren Berry criticised Australia's approach and predicted Cummins, who bled 5.6 an over in the match, would step down after the final test at The Oval beginning on Thursday.
McDonald termed Berry's comments "most interesting".
"What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms and we're living and dying in the world of tactics only," the coach told reporters.
"I think it's fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented but to go as far as suggesting that the captain resigns post-series, I think it would be far-fetched.
"There's opinions that we respect and there's opinions that we don't."
Asked if he thought Cummins had become a soft target, McDonald said, "We're all working on the Australian cricket team together. It should never really come down to Pat as an individual but unfortunately, as a captain, sometimes you wear that."
Cummins, who has played all four matches of the series, has denied the burden of captaincy affected his own performance with the ball.
"I don't think (that was an issue)," Cummins said after the draw.
"It was just execution, I let through more boundaries than I normally do. Probably just one or two bad balls an over."
- Reuters
Proteas can make the most of Miller's veteran status in World Cup year
Fast bowlers delight as Ismail and Nortje scoop top prizes at CSA Awards
McCullum incensed by Bairstow stumping but Aussies dig in
Fixtures out: Cricket World Cup begins on October 5, Ahmadabad hosts final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos