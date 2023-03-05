WATCH | Fireworks as ‘game-changer’ Women’s Premier League starts in India
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians thrashing the Gujarat Giants by a huge of 143 runs.
India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur got the tournament off to a rollicking start at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, scoring 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a total of 207, before Saika Ishaque took four wickets as Gujarat were skittled for 64.
“We kept things simple and clear, told players to play naturally. Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket but it was all about backing yourself,” Kaur said after the win.
The clamour for a fully-fledged women's league had been growing even though the Women's T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men's Indian Premier League between 2018 and 2022.
The sale of WPL's five franchises and media rights alone fetched nearly $690m and the Indian cricket board has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match tournament.
Several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their career in last month's players auction where teams had $1.45m each to spend on acquiring players.
Kaur has predicted the league to be a game-changer for women's cricket. Her India deputy, Smriti Mandhana, leads Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Reflecting Australia's dominance in women's cricket, captain Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while her national team mates Beth Mooney (Gujarat) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) will also shoulder leadership roles.
Like in the men's IPL, the WPL does not feature any Pakistani player given soured political relations between the cricket-mad neighbours.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues had no doubts WPL would help India bridge the gap with Australia.
“We have been pushing the doors for a long time, we are getting there, we are getting close,” Rodrigues, Lanning's deputy at Delhi, said.
“I am sure the WPL will change a lot for women's cricket. You will find many superstars coming out from it, many leaders, or many match-winners, I would say.”
Gujarat captain Mooney, who was unable to aid her side's cause in their opener after going off injured, said she would try to instil fearlessness among her teammates, a trademark of the illustrious Australia team she has been part of.
“We see teams around the world and domestically back in Australia that you can lose momentum quickly if you let a few losses derail the group. It's all about grabbing that momentum,” Mooney said, speaking before the opening match.
“I think only way you can do that is being calm under pressure and taking the braver option always. I'll try to instil that in the group as much as I can.”