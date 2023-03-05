WATCH | Fireworks as ‘game-changer’ Women’s Premier League starts in India

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians thrashing the Gujarat Giants by a huge of 143 runs.

India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur got the tournament off to a rollicking start at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, scoring 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a total of 207, before Saika Ishaque took four wickets as Gujarat were skittled for 64.

“We kept things simple and clear, told players to play naturally. Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket but it was all about backing yourself,” Kaur said after the win.

The clamour for a fully-fledged women's league had been growing even though the Women's T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men's Indian Premier League between 2018 and 2022.