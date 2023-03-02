Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng believes his side has what it takes to win the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup which will be hosted in Bangladesh in 2024.
The Proteas fell short in their home World Cup, losing in the final to the dominant Australia team by 19 runs.
Reflecting on how his team played in the tournament during a press conference at OR Tambo International Airport, Moreeng praised the ladies for the character and determination they showed around the global showpiece.
“We knew that we were hosting the World Cup and it was not going to be easy because it comes with its challenges and pressures that you get daily. But how the team responded after the first game shows the character of the team and determination," said Moreeng.
“To get ourselves in the final and get so close, for us to not lift the trophy, we are still hurting. We can’t win them all, everyone in the entire squad gave it their all. We have no regrets about what has happened and transpired at the World Cup, we can only be proud. The legacy continues because this is a talented bunch of cricketers that’s always wanted to leave a footprint in South Africa," he said.
Moreeng was asked if it is a realistic goal for the team to win next year's World Cup, and he said it was because of the experience gained in the concluded tournament. "It is very realistic, we have a very capable squad of winning the World Cup," he told the media.
"The core of the team is very young and with the experience everyone had in the past World Cup, they can only grow and learn from it and get better. Even the youngsters that were watching the U-19s are hoping to make the transition to the senior team, see what the standard is," Moreeng said.
Moreeng confident Proteas can win next World Cup
Core of the team is young and experienced – coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu
