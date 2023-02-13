Parnell felt they put in a small total and could have added 25 to 30 runs. "Even though we got off to a decent start, we had to extend that for a little bit longer... 135 was never going to be enough, all it takes is one guy to come out in the power play, which Adam Rossington did and then the game is done.
Pretoria Capitals captain Parnell blames loss to Sunrisers to slow wicket due to rain
Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell says they failed to deal with the slow wicket at the Wanderers in their Betway SA20 final loss to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Sunday.
The Capitals lost by 4 wickets in the inaugural final of the SA20 at the Wanderers. The final, which was initially set to be played on Saturday, was pushed back to Sunday because of rain in Johannesburg.
The decision proved to be right as it was sunny on Sunday, with fans flocking to the stadium. However, it did have an impact on the wicket and for the Capitals that impact was negative. The wicket was under the covers and that made it to spin even more.
Reflecting on the loss, Parnell pinned it on the Wanderers' wicket as they could not judge it.
“It was a combination of bad bowling and a couple of good shots. It was hard to read the wicket, it was undercovers for a couple of days with the rain," Parnell told the media in his post-match conference.
“Probably, the better team won today in terms of assessing the conditions on the particular day. A lot of the ball spun and it was too paced as well, that was the information we got from the batters, " he said.
The team from Centurion posted a total of 135 in their innings and it was chased down easily by the Sunrisers, who reached 137 with 22 balls to spare in their 20 overs.
Parnell felt they put in a small total and could have added 25 to 30 runs. "Even though we got off to a decent start, we had to extend that for a little bit longer... 135 was never going to be enough, all it takes is one guy to come out in the power play, which Adam Rossington did and then the game is done.
"If it was a 160 sort of total, they could have still got off to a flyer but there’s enough time and runs in the game to drag it back and then it becomes a close game but we were probably 25 – 30 runs short," said the Proteas all-rounder.
Parnell believes that the defeat in the final does not take away anything from their performances this season. "This is one of the few games I’ve lost and I feel okay. We have played good cricket throughout, this doesn’t define us as a group. In the trophy, it will show someone else's name, which hurts a bit," he said.
