After being initially snubbed in the Betway SA20 and watching the first half from the sidelines, Proteas white ball captain Temba Bavuma has been signed by Gqeberha outfit the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the rest of the season.
With the SA20 going into the concluding stage with a lot at stake, the Sunrisers have roped in Bavuma for the remainder of the season after he impressed in the 2-1 ODI series win against England.
"I'm excited to be joining up with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the remainder of the SA20 campaign," said Bavuma in a video shared on Twitter.
"I look forward to the opportunity and being part of an incredible bunch of guys. I'm sure good memories will be made," he said.
Bavuma put on a solid performance with the bat in the three series games, scoring 35, 109, and 36. The 32-year-old also showed sound captaincy skills and will prove to be a valuable addition to the team.
Team in second place on table
Bavuma looking to make good memories with Sunrisers
Image: Lee Warren
After being initially snubbed in the Betway SA20 and watching the first half from the sidelines, Proteas white ball captain Temba Bavuma has been signed by Gqeberha outfit the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the rest of the season.
With the SA20 going into the concluding stage with a lot at stake, the Sunrisers have roped in Bavuma for the remainder of the season after he impressed in the 2-1 ODI series win against England.
"I'm excited to be joining up with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team for the remainder of the SA20 campaign," said Bavuma in a video shared on Twitter.
"I look forward to the opportunity and being part of an incredible bunch of guys. I'm sure good memories will be made," he said.
Bavuma put on a solid performance with the bat in the three series games, scoring 35, 109, and 36. The 32-year-old also showed sound captaincy skills and will prove to be a valuable addition to the team.
Bavuma happy with Proteas 'fresh start' as team win series
The Sunrisers have been the surprise package in the SA20 so far, catching many teams off guard. Currently, they are in second place on the table with 17 points and will look to push for a playoff spot.
They will return to action tomorrow when they take on Durban's Super Giants at Kingsmead (1.30).
Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings veteran spinner Aaron Phangiso has been replaced by Kyle Simmonds after he was suspended bowling in the SA20.
Phangiso was found to have bowled with a non-compliant action by the SA20 Independent Bowling Action Panel, last week he had an ICC Accredited Bowling Action Test at the University of Pretoria and the test confirmed he bowled with non-compliant action.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos