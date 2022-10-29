Phillips ton drives New Zealand to Sri Lanka win after rocky start

Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant century to rescue New Zealand after a rocky start and fire them to an emphatic 65-run victory on Saturday which sent the Black Caps clear at the top of Group 1 at the T20 World Cup.

The muscular righthander helped resurrect New Zealand's innings from three for 15 in the fourth over and departed for 104 with his team closing on their ultimate tally of 167 for seven.

With paceman Trent Boult (4-13) to the fore, the New Zealand bowlers took over and gave Sri Lanka an even worse start, reducing the 2014 champions to 8-4 in the fourth over and dismissing them for 102 in the 20th.

Tied with England, Australia and Ireland at the top of the rain-disrupted Super 12 group at the start of the evening, New Zealand moved two points clear of their rivals and improved their already impressive net run rate.