Humbled Ashes foes face off in must-win T20 World Cup clash

Once promising a clash of favourites, the T20 World Cup Super 12 showdown between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday now appears more of a desperate battle for survival for two humbled teams.

Australia, thrashed by New Zealand in their opener, have looked a shadow of the side that triumphed in the United Arab Emirates last year, with captain Aaron Finch's batting struggles topping concerns.

Finch's tortured 31 not out from 42 balls in Tuesday's win over Sri Lanka was widely mocked on social media as one of the most awkward knocks in T20 World Cup history and did little to ease pressure on the seasoned skipper.

With Steve Smith unused thus far, former captain Allan Border called on selectors to drop Finch for the England match, a must-win for both teams.

“It doesn’t mean 'Finchy' doesn’t come back in. But what is our best side for England? I just reckon Smith has to be in there somewhere,” Border told News Corp media.